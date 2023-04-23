iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $101,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 770,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

