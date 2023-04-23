Joystick (JOY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,876.50

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $7,876.50 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03918609 USD and is down -10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,005.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

