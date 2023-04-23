Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 186 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $3,803,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 64,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

