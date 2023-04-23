Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 681 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
