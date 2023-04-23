Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 681 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $157.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.