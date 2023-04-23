Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 690 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $226.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $241.60. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.