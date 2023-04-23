Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

