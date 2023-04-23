Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $123.18.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.