Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $188.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

