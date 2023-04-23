Kyber Network Crystal v2 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.11 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002524 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $111.04 million and $8.11 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,206,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

