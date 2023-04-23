Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.53 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $110.87 million and $8.53 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,206,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

