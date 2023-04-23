Lipe & Dalton Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

