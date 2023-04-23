Lipe & Dalton Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

NYSE DE opened at $386.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

