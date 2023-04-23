Lipe & Dalton Sells 906 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of C stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
