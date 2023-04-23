LooksRare (LOOKS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.51 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $108.80 million and $4.51 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 875,687,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,621,129 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

