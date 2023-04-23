LooksRare Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. LooksRare has a market cap of $110.30 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 875,794,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,728,329 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

