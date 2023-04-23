Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

