Markel Corp Buys 14,116 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Markel Corp increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

