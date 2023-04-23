Markel Corp Buys 71,735 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.23% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 692,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

