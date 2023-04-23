Markel Corp Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Markel Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $800.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

