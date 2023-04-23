Markel Corp Purchases 240 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Markel Corp grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.31% of NVR worth $46,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $31.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,924.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,389.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,873.81. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

