Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $86,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.