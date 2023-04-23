Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %
LMT opened at $482.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
