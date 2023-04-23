Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.58 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $52.58 million and $333,586.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00011552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,788,139 coins and its circulating supply is 16,566,355 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,783,460 with 16,565,667 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.29882999 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $226,607.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.