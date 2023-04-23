Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $7.69 or 0.00027650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,764,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,874 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

