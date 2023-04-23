Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
MMNNF remained flat at C$7.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.95. Munters Group AB has a 1-year low of C$7.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.95.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Munters Group AB (publ) (MMNNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.