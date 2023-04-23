Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

MMNNF remained flat at C$7.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.95. Munters Group AB has a 1-year low of C$7.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.95.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

