My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $515,069.14 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010231 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,087 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

