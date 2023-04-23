My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Achieves $1.75 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.75 million and $528,683.15 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,087 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

