Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $22,204.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00144450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,964,503 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

