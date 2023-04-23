NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $65.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,030,999 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 892,030,999 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9302614 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $55,172,360.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.