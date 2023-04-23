Nexum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,891.67 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $2,891.67 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

