Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.50.

NYSE NVO traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.65. 1,726,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,050. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

