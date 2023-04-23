Numeraire Trading Down 11.9% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $17.20 or 0.00062448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $107.10 million and $3.52 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,880,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,227,972 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

