NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

