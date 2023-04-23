Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,401. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.