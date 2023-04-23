Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $125.73. 6,725,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,569. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

