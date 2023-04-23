Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $15.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,510 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

