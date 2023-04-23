Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.12. 1,449,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,080. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

