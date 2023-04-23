Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 107 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.26. 5,279,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,491. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

