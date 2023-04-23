Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,227,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,056. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

