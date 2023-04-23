Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.03. 14,377,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,627,920. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.