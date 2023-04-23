Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $263.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

