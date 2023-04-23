OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $165.57 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $165.57 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00004287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

