Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up 5.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.47% of Onto Innovation worth $83,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

