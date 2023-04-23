Optimism Price Reaches $2.20 on Major Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $692.91 million and $87.57 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00007977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

