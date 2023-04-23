Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys Shares of 2,334 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

