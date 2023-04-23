Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Summit Materials worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile



Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

