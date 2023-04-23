Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $964.60 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $964.60 million and $9.28 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

