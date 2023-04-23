PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Head to Head Comparison

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.74, indicating that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

PDC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $84.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.07%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares PDC Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 46.24% 42.84% 20.47% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDC Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.49 $1.78 billion $18.50 3.52 Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

