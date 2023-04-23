Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.9 %

UNP stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

