Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $382,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

